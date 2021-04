Juventus Genoa 3-1, le reazioni social dopo il successo dei bianconeri

Disgusting football from Juve. I don’t give a fuck that we are winning. this is disgusting ! #Juventus #JuventusGenoa

You can shoot Bentancur, stab him, drown his dog and drink his tea but he will never Never Never pass the ball forward. #JuventusGenoa #Juventus

No matter how good the opponent team is, Juventus will always have more back passes and miss passes.

You shall not pass. #JuventusGenoa

— Yoihenba Chingtham (@chingtham_) April 11, 2021