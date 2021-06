Calciomercato Juventus, la rivelazione: “nessuna offerta ufficiale dei bianconeri”

Despite rumours, as of today Juventus have not submitted an official proposal to Memphis Depay. ❌

Talks are still ongoing between the Dutch forward and Barcelona. ⚫⚪ [@ReshadRahman_]#TheGoalpostNews #Memphis #Depay #MemphisDepay #Juventus #Juve #Barcelona #FCBLive #FCB pic.twitter.com/02ucf03GTN

— The Goalpost (@TGoalpost) June 10, 2021