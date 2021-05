Calciomercato Juventus, rinnovo lontano: affare possibile

There isn't no agreement about Dusan #Vlahovic's contract extension. The striker has rejected the first bid of #Fiorentina (€2M/year until 2025). His agent is working to move him. Many club have shown interest (BVB, Leipzig, Atletico, Tottenham, Juve, Milan, ASRoma) #transfers

