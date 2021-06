Calciomercato Juventus, per Pirlo c’è una pista in serie A

Andrea #Pirlo has been contacted by #Sampdoria (D’Aversa, Giampaolo and Iachini are in Ferrero’s short list too) and #Fenerbahce (#Favre is still the main target) in the last 72 hours. His contract with #Juventus expires in 2022: Pirlo is not convinced to coach abroad. #transfers

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 13, 2021