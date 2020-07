Juventus, Ibra e Ronaldo tensione dopo il rigore: lo svedese provoca

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ha provocato Cristiano Ronaldo dopo il rigore segnato alla Juventus, uno sguardo beffardo nei confronti del portoghese

This pic is an hilarious moment of these two legends:

– Ibra on penalty spot

– Cristiano shouts to Szczesny “You know him!” to distract Ibra

– Ibra converts

– Ibra turns around looking for Cristiano and laughs at him in reply, and Cristiano laughs back for his attempt pic.twitter.com/ZWzKOs0WGJ

— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 8, 2020