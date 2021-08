Calciomercato Juventus, annuncio ufficiale | Strada spianata per Ronaldo

Calciomercato Juventus, c’è l’annuncio ufficiale sul profilo dell’attaccante, ora si delinea un importante novità per CR7.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽

I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1

— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021