Errore Szczesny, Polonia Inghilterra: furia dei tifosi sul web

If you look at the photos you can see how #Szczesny’s left foot starts to the left of the centre line & ends up to the right of the centre line meaning he loses basically a yard of his dive range & when the goal is 8 yards wide that is always going to kill you.#POLENG pic.twitter.com/vplRRjoqHC

— John Harrison (@Jhdharrison1) September 8, 2021